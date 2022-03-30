Charles P. Moorehead, 82, passed away March 12, 2022, at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born to Melvin and Jeanette Moorehead November 17, 1939, in Yakima. After graduating from Yakima High School, Charles attended University of Washington, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration. In August 1963, Charles enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he served in the 737th Transportation Company of Yakima, Washington. Charles served in Vietnam in 1968 and was honorably discharged July of 1969.
He worked as a CPA at Alegria and Associates of Yakima for many years.
Charles is survived by his sister, Mary Copeland of Yakima, and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services at his request.
