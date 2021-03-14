November 4, 1959 Charles Nelson was born to Donald Nelson and Jean (Fielding) in Seattle, WA. He died October 31, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
Chuck grew up in Seattle and Moxee, WA. He graduated high school from East Valley School District. Immediately after, Chuck joined the military and began his life serving three years in Germany with the Army, and ten years with the National Guard.
In 1984 Chuck met his wife Shawn, whom he was happily married to for 34 years. Together they started a family with two sons, Nicholas and Nathan Nelson. In 2003, after 22 years working at Hanford, Chuck accepted the position of K-9 Explosion Detection. Many would say this is when his third son entered his life. The bond between Chuck and his new K-9, Cargo, surpassed any bond known to man. Many nights ended with Shawn being pushed out of bed by Cargo so that the duo could snuggle, gaze into each others eyes and fall asleep hand in paw. Chuck spent his retired years traveling, visiting family, golfing, and camping with anyone that would join.
In 2014 Maisy was born. He always wanted a daughter, and now he had a granddaughter. Words do not explain the love that he has and the amount that he learned from her.
Chuck is preceded in death by his father Donald Nelson and mother Jean Nelson. Jean passed just days before Chuck.
He is survived by wife Shawn (Bergstrom) Nelson, and sons, Nicholas and Nathan Nelson, Selah, WA; granddaughter, Maisy Nelson and daughter-in-law Jolynn Montoya, Vancouver, WA; siblings, Brad Nelson, Doug (Gerri) Nelson and Kelley Nelson, Bonney Lake, WA; all his beloved nieces and nephew; in-laws Richard and Kathy Bergstrom, Selah, WA, and Trina Bergstrom, Tacoma, WA; our yearly camping/beach cousins Christine Hall and Diane Tolleson; and last but not least, his best friend, Mark Doty.
To his family and friends, he loves you all, and we are beyond grateful.
There will be a ceremony with military honors for family only (thanks Covid) at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA Friday April 2 at 2 PM.
