Charles Michael Hoctor

Charles was born to William Emmett and Zona Irene Hoctor on July 29, 1922 in Goldendale, Washington. He peacefully passed away on July 29, 2020 in The Dalles, Oregon. He was the second of four children, born and raised on a wheat, hay, and cattle ranch just outside town. It was the life he lived and loved. He met Loretta Mary Taphorn in 1947 and they were married on Sept. 23, 1947 in St. Gregor, Saskatchewan, Canada. Loretta shared Charles’ love for the farming and ranching life. They raised three children on their ranch, Rosemarie, Charlie and Kenny. Charles worked hard, with Loretta by his side, to provide for his family.
He was a member of the Washington State Cattlemen’s Association and was named Klickitat County Cattleman of the Year in 1988. He also received the OC Kreps award and was awarded Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1968. He served on the KVGG board for several years. He was a faithful member of the Holy Trinity Catholic church in Goldendale his entire life, rarely missing a service.
Dad loved working the farm so much that on more than one occasion, after a long day of work, I’d overhear him say “I can’t wait to get up tomorrow and get after it again tomorrow.”
He worked hard and his big reward to himself every fall was to go on an elk, moose or pronghorn hunt with his hunting buddies Barney Jones and Ray Schull.
Charles passed way on his 98th birthday on July 29, 2020. He was preceded by his father and mother, Will and Zona, his wife Loretta, his daughter Rosemarie, his son Kenny, his sister Ellen and brother-in-law Sherl, his brother Emmett and his wife Rosemarie, and his brother-in-law Joe Dressell.
He is survived by his sister Dorothy Dressell, his son Charlie (Cindy), his daughter-in-law Brenda, five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
His 98th birthday here on earth was celebrated with his first breath in heaven.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a graveside service only on Wednesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. To send condolences to the Hoctor family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
