Charles Lee Van Dyke passed in peace Monday, September 27th, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born to Harvey Howard Van Dyke and Stella Virginia Van Dyke on January 28th, 1939. Charles graduated from Wapato High School in 1957. He then served in the Navy for the next four years. He met and married the love of his life Beverly in 1963 and they would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in February. He worked for the county of Yakima for 11 years and then for the City of Yakima until retirement as an Inspector. Charles then started his own small business, Advanced Wildlife, focusing on nuisance wildlife management. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping as well as many other outdoor activities.
Charles is survived by his wife Beverly Van Dyke, his three sons and their spouses, Michael and Kaleesia Van Dyke of Moxee, Brian and Julianne Van Dyke of Selah and Steve and Misty Van Dyke of Vancouver, his brother and spouse Robert and Margaret Van Dyke of Yakima, and his three granddaughters, Veronica, Stephanie, Adie and Evie. A memorial service at Brookside Funeral home in Moxee has been planned for October 9th, 2021 at 1 PM. Friends may visit the family at the Van Dyke residence from 3 PM – 5 PM following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that honorary donations be sent to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
