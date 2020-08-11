Charles L Adams, 62, was called home on August 6, 2020. He was born to his loving mother and father on November 19, 1957.
Some of you may have known him as Chuck, Chuckie, Charles, Red, Rutt, Charlie Red Feathers, Charlie Brown, Carrot Top or Chops and most importantly, Dad or Grandpa. He spent his adult life as a long-haul truck driver and later as a log truck driver. This was his passion. He never met a challenge he didn’t think he could haul.
His family was super important to him and he worked hard to show them that every day. He was willing to give the shirt off his own back for those in need. He was funny. Jam sessions with his daughters were one of his favorite things to do, where the music was never loud enough. He loved the mountains, the beach and hanging out with his grandkids. He was a man of numbers and tabulation. There are not enough words, and way too many stories, to express how amazing our father was and he will forever be missed.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He leaves behind his daughters: Tara (Curtis), Katie (Trey), Carlie & Jamie, grand kids: Vincent, Bella, Charles, Beckham, Jordan, Raegan, Shaun & Hunter, his best friend Sabrina, brothers: Lamont, Jim, and Marty, sister Pamela, many nephews, a niece, and many friends and family that love him.
Thank you to the EMT staff and Cottage in the Meadow that allowed us the extra time with Dad and all the doctors and nurses that helped him the best they could.
There will be a celebration of life on September 26, 2020 in Selah.
Dad, the Lord took you soon. We hope you are enjoying that beer, enjoying those front row seats to watch the Mariners/Seahawks and singing loud with all your loved ones. Request Eddie Money for us. Until then… we will be seein’ ya! Forever young!
