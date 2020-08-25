Charles Justin Reevis “Mikstioe”

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Born to Lewellyn Reevis Jr. & Lorena Windyboy on February 3rd, 1997 in Yakima, Washington, he was enrolled with Blackfeet nation and a decedent of the Yakama Nation, on August 20th, 2020 Charles was called home by the creator.
He was such a beautiful soul that brought a smile for all that he came in contact with him, his most favorite times were with brother and sisters, and when the family gathered for birthday dinners at kiles kornor. He enjoyed sports and working out. His football team was the Ravens & his favorite NBA player was Kawhi Leonard. He enjoyed listening to music with his siblings while they would all hang out, some of his favorite artists were XXXtentacion, A$AP rocky, Lil peep & young thug. He had a big impact on his siblings, he took care of them. His purpose as a big brother was delivered, he was very securing. No matter what, he always put his family before himself. Just like his father before him, he enjoyed making people laugh assuring he left smiles on everyone he encountered. He was a handsome young man, full of life and good energy. Very smart and full of morality, he encouraged us all to be loving, forgiving and caring of others he didn’t tell us how, he showed us.
In 1998 he moved to Browning, Montana with his mother and father where he lived until 2006 when he moved home to kiles kornor just outside of Wapato, Washington where he resided with his family.
In 2015 he graduated from Wapato High School. Excited about his future he decided to stay home with the family and do various jobs to help the family. In 2016 he met his companion Elana Baca, as a couple they had such a beautiful life together.
He is survived by his father Lewellyn Reevis Jr. (Gina) of Wapato & his mother Lorena Windyboy of Browning, Montana, his companion Elena Baca & Frankie Reevis, brothers Cody Reevis, Chrisopher Talksabout, Michael Reevis, Balew Reevis, and Jason Eagleman, sisters Lynette Reevis, Jayleen Reevis, Jade Reevis, and Angela Reevis, his nieces and nephews, Clarissa Talksabout, and Vanessa Reevis, grandmother Janice Andews Mesplie, Josephine Gopher, Verna Reevis Goudy, uncle Mike Reevis, Leroy (Kim) Windyboy Jr., aunts Maggie (RJ) Reevis Marceau, Darcy Stahi, and Oliva Windyboy, & numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him are Janice Rose Marceau, Viola Grace Stahi, Maddison Boehme Stahi, Joseph Boehme, uncle Corwin Andrews, grandfather Lewellyn Reevis Sr., grandfather Leroy Winyboy Sr., grandfather Pete Gopher, grandmother Loraine Gopher, and great-grandmother Louise Andrews.
Leaving the home at 8 am on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 and heading to Union Gap Cemetery to be laid to rest.
