Valley Hills Funeral Home
Charles Jerry Reed passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. He was 76 years old. Born January 12, 1944 in Billings, Montana, Charles was the first child of Clinton Charles Reed Jr. and Marjorie Ann (Calkins) Reed. They lived in Montana until 1947 when the family moved to Renton, Washington. Growing up in Renton during the ‘50’s was a fun time for Jerry. Car culture at the time merged his love and working knowledge of cars with his innate sense of design. He liked to cruise the Renton Loop on Friday nights in his 1950 Ford, which he aptly named “Moonlight Gambler.” Jerry was a budding artist from the very beginning. His mom frequently talked about the duck he drew when he was just two years old. As a teenager, he was always drawing cars. For a time, he aspired to be an automobile designer. His fondest memories with his dad were learning archery and working on cars. He attended Renton public schools until 1961 when the family was transferred by Northwest Airlines to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Senior year of high school was a hard time to move but Jerry always made friends easily and it seemed to be a blessing as the Minneapolis School of Art was his dream college and now he was close to it. He attended for a couple years but then was drafted in 1965. He was stationed in Korea where he met his future first wife, So-Sae Pak. He returned to Korea to marry her after he was honorably discharged in 1967. They raised two children together in the Renton and Kent areas, where he made a career out of long-haul semi-truck driving for Pay ‘n’ Pak. A skilled driver, he made frequent trips over the mountains passes in all kinds of weather and never had a collision. He could work 18 gears like a boss, a skill he never lost. He was a member of the Early Ford V-8 Club of America and shared his love of vintage cars with his children by frequenting car shows and swap meets in cars he’d lovingly restored himself. Later he and his first wife went their separate ways and he relocated to Auburn. At this time, he met and connected with Gina Blanchard through art. They married and raised two children of their own in the Graham Washington area where they were both actively involved in church life. He worked as a volunteer for the Tacoma Rescue mission as a mentor and advocate. He cared deeply for his clients whom he has said taught him as much about life and the way of the Lord as he taught them. Charles loved the Lord, family and his country with all his heart. He was politically active and avidly studied the Bible and Constitutional law; however, he never lost his interest in art and would often do small design projects for the various groups he was involved in. In 2017 he became single again and moved to Yakima WA where he was close to his sister and a niece. He enjoyed visits from his kids and was always there to help anyone who needed it. Most recently he was elected PCO for Yakima County’s 140th precinct.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by four children: Clinton (Tammy) Reed of Laramie, Wyoming, Sharley (Dave) Schmitt of Suquamish, Washington, Andrew Reed of California and Olivia Reed of Tacoma, Washington. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, his sister, Doris Sanders of Yakima, WA and two nieces, and many cousins and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on October 28th; unfortunately, attendance is restricted due to Covid. Donations in his memory can be made to the Tacoma rescue mission or your local chapter. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In