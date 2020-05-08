Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Dad, Charles Hicks, son of John Carl and Elsie Leona Hicks, was born on July 10, 1930 in Chandler, Lincoln, Oklahoma.
He went to be with Jesus and my mom on May 1, 2020. Died from natural causes.
Surpassed by his loving wife, Norma June Hicks.
Dad was a wonderful man. Full of life. He was quick to laugh and slow to anger. He and mom sold the house, bought a motor home and traveled the US. Together they made lots of new friends like Charlie and Lou. And, so many memories. I believe they hit every state including Canada. They had the time of their lives back then.
Dad was survived by sons Dennis Carl Hicks and Gregory Duane Hicks, and daughter, Rebecca Ruth Lynn Hicks Long. Surpassed by his son Charles Bruce Hicks; grandchildren Joseph Michael Charles Masters, Patricia Marie Hicks Rhider, Charles Devere Hicks, Aaron Michael Hicks, Morgan Lorene Hicks, Jaylene June Hicks, and Duane Carl Hicks. Great-grandchildren are plentiful. Lots of namesakes and life to carry on.
