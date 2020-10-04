Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
When Charles Francis Adams left this world just a month shy of his 90th birthday, his family was understandably devastated. He was a man who had rarely been sick. He worked several years in Yakima after retiring from 39 years at the Boeing Company. He took daily four-wheeler rides around his property on the Naches River until the day he got sick. His loved ones were hoping he would maybe just live forever.
He went by many names: Charles, Charlie, Chuck, Uncle, Papa, Dad, Old Man, Pops, Brother, and “Hey You! Turn the TV volume down!” He was admired by many and he loved all. His smile was large and easily given, his laugh was deep and contagious, and his mischievous nature and sense of humor kept us all on our toes. Charles was a dedicated family man. Just a few weeks before his passing, he told his son that the happiest times of his life were when all of his sons and loved ones would visit and fill the house with music and laughter.
In his long, but not long enough life, he had many adventures. As a young man, he joined the Navy and served four years as Hospital Corpsman in the Korean War. He hardly flew anywhere as he preferred to drive, and from his many road trips he gained an impeccable sense of direction, and a memory for highways and cities, so much so that he could often be more reliable than the GPS. He had many fun, exciting times with his wife. But back home, as a professional raker of his yard (a task he would rarely delegate because he could always do it better) was where his heart was.
He thoroughly enjoyed his full life with family and all their friends.
Charles will be missed by many who are now left to step up and take on the job of loving unconditionally. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of almost 68 years Virginia (Penny Palmer) Adams; his four sons, Perry, Greg, Monte, and Loren; his brother Richard and wife Mary; daughters-in-law Monica, Irlanda, and Gloria; his grandchildren Jeff, Jennifer, Sarah, Monroe, Braxton, Tasha, Austin, Sjon and Tammy; his great-grandchildren Michael, Brittany, Logan, and Angelique; and numerous nieces, nephews, and people who adopted him as their own dad, grandfather and uncle—more than we have space to list in one obituary.
He has been preceded in death by his father Louis Chester Adams, mother Rosie (Johnson) Fields, brother Chester “Ray” Adams, and sisters Dorothy Webb and Helen Blair.
We will all see you later, Charlie!
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Nile Valley Community Church, 60 Bedrock Ln., Naches, WA 98937. In light of current events, family asks that you please wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and keep a 6-foot distance. You are welcomed to stay safe in the comfort of your vehicles as the service will be broadcast on the radio, station 98.1. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
