Valley Hills Funeral Home
Charles Ellis Wade Mills, 45, passed away at his residence on January 27, 2021. He was born December 8, 1975 in Tacoma, WA to Barry and Vicki Mills.
Charles graduated from Goldendale High School. He loved his job and was definitely a “Proud Walmart Associate.”
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife Marina Mills, 2 sons, 1 daughter and granddaughter. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing service will be held February 8th at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Lane) from 12 pm - 6 pm with funeral service following February 9th at 5:30 pm same location.
