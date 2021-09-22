Valley Hills Funeral Home
Charles Edward Shafer, “Charlie,” was born on July 17, 1943 and passed away due to cancer on September 18, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born in Falls City, Nebraska to James and Mabel Shafer. He had six siblings, James, Helen, Alice, Katherine, Cecil, and has one living sister, Mary Heintzman.
Charlie married Norma Smith on December 19, 1964. They have three children, Janice, Kathy & Charles Kevin. Janice & Brian (Sterling, Alaska), Kathy & Jon (Selah, Wa.), Charles Kevin (Yakima, Wa.)
They have eight grandchildren, Erika, Alecia, Sydney, Shelby, Brittney, Brandon, Nathan and Breanna. They also have five great-grandchildren, many sister and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews.
Charlie had many friends. Charlie loved fishing and hunting with his friends, his son Kevin, and his son in-law, Jon. He loved bbqs, camping and spending time with family. He loved holidays, especially Christmas.
Charlie started out working in fruit. He later developed skills and became a professional home & building sider. He worked for Crescent remodeling and other local businesses for many years.
Every summer the family would take a vacation and spend time in Ilwaco and Long Beach, where the family recreated and fished the ocean waters.
Charlie loved life in general and was always up for an adventure. He loved road trips and last minute trips to the casino. He loved the Lord and he never turned away a friend in need. He is very loved, and he will missed.
A small church service will be held on Saturday, September 25th, at 11:00 am at Full Gospel Holiness Church 2120 South 3rd Avenue, Union Gap (Yakima).
A Celebration of Life will be held in late Spring 2022 for all family and friends who would like to attend. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in