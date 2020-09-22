Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Our beloved son, brother, and friend, Charles Edward Patrick Taylor, “Charlie,” passed away on September 14, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. Charlie was born on December 13, 2005 to Cindy and Ronald Taylor. Charlie was the youngest of nine siblings; David Reedy, Matthew Pease, Crystal Taylor (Russell Lott), Miranda (Shaun) Kroeger, Heather Squibb, Destiny Taylor, Suellen Svetich (Nicholis Christian), Ronald Taylor Jr., and Hailey Taylor. Charlie was only 14 years old but had a spirit that could light up a room. He loved to make jokes and make everyone laugh. Charlie had a big heart, was loyal, and dedicated to the ones he loved. He loved camping, jet skiing, playing basketball, playing football, playing video games, being outdoors, and being with his family and friends.
Charlie is survived by numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandpa Edward Taylor and grandpa Charles “Chuck” Taylor.
There is a hole in the hearts of those who were blessed to know him. Fly high our angel, you will never be forgotten! #Charlie’sWorld. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
