Charles passed away peacefully at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on August 13th, 2021.
Charles Edward Hoffman was born in Tacoma, Wa. on Dec. 18th, 1970 to surviving parents Harold and Goldie Hoffman of Selah, Wa. With two brothers, John and Christian Hoffman, and sister Sara Helling who resides in Oregon. He was an uncle to one niece and three nephews in Oregon. He had various relatives throughout the United States. He was very close to his late grandparents in Pennsylvania.
Charles graduated from Pendleton H.S. in 1989. Following H.S. he joined the Navy, serving for three years, attaining the rank of E-3 Seaman, and serving on the historic USS Enterprise during the Gulf War. After departure from the Navy, he enrolled at Central Oregon Community College and studied Culinary Arts. During his working years, Charlie worked at various positions in the food service industry. He enjoyed reading science fiction books and watching Japanese animation videos.
His ashes will be interred at Medical Lake Military Cemetery in Washington. A military funeral with immediate family attending.
Request any donations sent to the Union Gospel Mission Clinic in Yakima, Wa. 98901.
