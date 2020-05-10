Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Charles Edward (Bud) Stillwaggon, 90, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Bud was born Friday, October 11, 1929 in Broad Channel, Queens, New York, the youngest son of Walter and Sarah (McGrath) Stillwaggon. Bud’s family worked on tugboats and he developed a love for the water from an early age.
Bud tried to enlist in the Marine Corps at the age of 16 by forging his mother’s signature, but his youthful appearance and small stature caused the recruiter to question his mother, who of course knew nothing about it. He finally joined the Navy at 17 and he never really left. While stationed in Washington, D.C., he met Patricia Balcom and they married in the Navy Chapel in Washington, D.C. on August 22, 1953. Bud’s Navy career took his family to the Philippines, Germany, California, Japan, Idaho, and finally back to California and his final duty.
He had a special angel on his shoulder as he was scheduled to report to the USS Liberty, but at the last minute the orders were changed. The USS Liberty was attacked by the Israelis in June 1967. In November 1967, he was given orders to join the crew of the USS Pueblo, but did not want another long separation from his family, so he chose to retire. That following January, the USS Pueblo was attacked by North Korea.
Following his retirement from the Navy, he joined NSA in Baltimore, MD. Bud was selected to join a new group in Yakima, WA, and in the summer of 1973, he moved the family to Yakima, which became Bud’s and Pat’s forever home.
Bud retired from NSA in 1985, and he and Pat purchased the Yakima Cabulance Service. He used his talents for charming even the most difficult people to get them safely to appointments and often smiling.
Bud worked for St. Paul’s Cathedral parish and school. It was there that he convinced the children with a straight face that he was a saint, and was, from that point, referred to as St. Bud.
He was devoted to God, family, and country. He often worked two jobs so all his children could attend Catholic schools, as his faith was the center of his life.
Bud was an active member of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Knights of Columbus, and several military and charitable organizations. He loved to play practical jokes and his mischievous smile made most of us wary. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his large family. He loved the Brooklyn Dodgers (who are still on loan to L.A.), the Cougs, and the Seahawks. He was a proud supporter of Carroll and LaSalle High Schools, and could always be found with his medicinals to keep him warm at the games. He retired from but never really left the Navy and proudly wore his Navy uniform to many events.
Bud is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia of Yakima; sons Dennis of Corvallis, OR, Charles (Chuck) (Julie) of Selah, and Joseph (Cindy) Stillwaggon of Virginia; and daughters Kris (David) Reed of Marysville, Bridget (Adam) Wurtz of Pennsylvania, Theresa (Jon Tubbs) Paul of Pullman, Maurene (Joe) Leland of Vancouver, and Mary Jean (Randy) Lundberg of Richland; 37 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughters Mary Claire, Mary Ann, Mary Louise Stillwaggon, and Margaret (Tim) Paul; his parents, brothers Walter (Vera), James (Rosemary), and William (Ann) Stillwaggon; and sisters Mary Stillwaggon, Lilian (Joe) Beatty, and Eileen (Bill) Mauro. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. We miss you St. Bud.
Due to COVID-19, a private burial took place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
