Charles E. Callahan was born July 20, 1932 in Corinth, Mississippi to Flora and Henry Callahan. He passed away January 16, 2021 in Yakima, Washington.
Dad came to the Yakima Valley as one of three sons of a single mother. He entered the work force as a teenager picking fruit. He did this for many years and was proud that he could pick 100 boxes a day.
Dad transitioned to the construction industry and became a concrete foreman on the dams and bridges of Central Washington. During that time he built his own home in his free time. He lived in this house from the late 1950s until his death.
Dad was a self-taught man and a life long learner. Well after his retirement he taught himself autobody and auto painting. He always took great pride in everything he attempted. He made sure everything was done right and never cut corners.
This is the way Dad lived his life and impressed upon his four children. He believed in the importance of a strong education or trade and having a strong work ethic. He believed in being self-reliant.
Dad was larger than life. He believed family came first! His strength and guidance will be missed by many. He was always first to help people in need.
Dad left an indelible impression on the lives he touched with his wit and candor. He always made people feel welcome. He always rooted for the underdog in life because of his humble beginnings. He left this life with big shoes to fill! We are so grateful that he is no longer in pain and isn’t suffering anymore.
Charlie married the love of his life Dolly Ann and they enjoyed 68 years of married life. He is preceded in death by his mother Flora, his two brothers Ernie and Bill. He is survived by his four children, Kathryn (Dale) Anderson, Debbie (Dan) Torres, Patty (Mike) Polo and John (Joanne) Callahan. He also had numerous grandchildren, Michael Anderson, Tori Estes-Torres, Daniel Torres, Lindsey Lenox, Cody Lenox, Courtney McDonald, Erin Martin and Charli Saddedin. He also had eight great-grandchildren.
Until we meet again in heaven.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Saturday, on January 23, 2021 from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m. A Private Funeral service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home with burial following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
