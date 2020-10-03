Valley Hills Funeral Home
Charles Dayle Beavert “Wataslyma,” age 65, was greeted by the Creator on October 1, 2020 surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born on October 15, 1954 in Goldendale, Washington to “Ilux” Columbus Henry Beavert Sr. and “Wakwakin” Florence Jeanette Aleck. Charlie was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, and mentor. His kind, loving soul touched the lives of everyone he encountered and will be missed.
He was a traditional food gatherer, hunter, and fisherman. Charlie loved going to the mountains, playing and watching his children play softball, and visiting family and friends. He worked as a journeyman, millwright, firefighter, mechanic, fisherman, and was great at everything he did.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Columbus Beavert Sr.; mother, Florence Jeanette Aleck; and grandparents Harris Wataslyma Beavert, Mary Pims, Nelson Sahmootum Aleck and Ollie Winnier.
He is survived by his siblings Ollie, Columbus Jr., Mike, Joseph, Alec, and Carol; his children “Weaslutt” Scott, “Lewutsumway” Frances (Kenneth), “Chemutma” Amanda, “Poptillix” Sheila (Michael), “Unichunwit“ Dayle, and Jessica all of Wapato; his grandchildren Andrea (Quincy), Deona (Michelle), Bobby (Lupe), Jenaya, Caprise, Imani all of Wapato; Daisha, Autaliah, Shaffer, and Corey of Pensacola, Florida, and Zahara of Yakima; and great-grandchildren Marlene, Attitus, Luyu, Jamison, Reyna, and Ny’Eli; numerous adopted children, the members of the Blackhawks, Summer Blast, and Lady Hawks teams; and numerous friends and family. If you have any of these jerseys please feel free to wear them throughout services.
Viewing services will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 am at Wapato Longhouse followed by Washut services. He will be transported to Satus Shaker Church at 2:30 for overnight services. His final resting place will be Toweetmy Cemetery, Satus, Washington on Tuesday, October 6 at sunrise.
Charlie says: “There are two things about dying: one is leaving everybody you love and two is when the last person says your name,” and to our mother, “You cannot expect our children to love each other as much as we love them.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In