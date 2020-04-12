Valley Hills Funeral Home
Charles “Chuck” Walter Cole (70) went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 6, 2020. Chuck was born on January 26, 1950 to Delmar and Leona Cole. After graduating from Davis High School, Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam War. After completing his service, Chuck returned home where he began his lifelong career as a postal carrier. Chuck married the love of his life, Lois, in 1979, and spent 31 years traveling, camping, and serving the Lord together.
Chuck is survived his sister, Ruth (Mike) Lacy, his brother, Marion “Bud” (Nancy) Cole, his nieces, Lisa and Christina St. John, and his nephew, John Merrifield Jr.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lois Cole, his parents, Delmar and Leona, and his sister Margie Cole.
Chuck will be laid to rest at Tahoma Cemetery next to his beloved wife. Due to the circumstances, the family wishes his friends and family stay home and stay safe, it’s what Chuck would want. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
