Charles (Chuck) Walter Austin, born 01/17/1926 to Harold and Alice Austin in Yakima, WA passed away on 01/25/2021 at the age of 95.
Chuck was the oldest of four children. Raised in Yakima, they grew up working on the family ranches. During the summer Chuck and his brothers would make apple boxes and sell apples to earn money. He also spent time as fire lookout at Jump Off Joe. At the age 17 Chuck joined the Marines and served during WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam before retiring in 1967.
In the summer of 1960 Chuck married the love of his life, Alice Sletterink, purchased a home and lived in Santa Ana, CA. They added their daughter Diane to the family in 1963.
After Chuck retired from the military service in 1967, he packed up the family and moved back to Yakima. Soon after he began his second career with the US Postal Service that lasted another 20 years until retirement in 1987.
In 2018 he fulfilled one of his bucket list items of returning to Yellowstone National Park after 50 years and seeing Old Faithful. It was a family trip that included a day in Jackson Hole, WY and seeing all the wildlife he very much enjoyed.
Chuck enjoyed fishing any chance he got, hunting from the family cabin every year, and just taking drives through the mountain roads looking for firewood. The cabin was such a big part of his life, spending any chance he could up there. At age 94 he filled his deer tag, the second time in 5 years. He never gave up wanting to be in the outdoors.
One of his greatest passions was supporting the local VFW #379. He served as a past Commander, a part of the funeral team for many years, and was involved in innumerable functions whenever needed.
Thanks to the VFW Chuck was recognized and honored by the Washington House of Representatives for his sacrifices to secure and defend our freedoms.
The old Armory was dedicated as “Chuck Austin Place” for the homeless and displaced veterans. Something he was very proud of. On many occasions he would request a drive by to see how things were progressing.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice of 43 years in 2004, sister Beverly Eliason, and stepson Gary Sletterink.
He is survived by his brothers Bud (Shirley) Austin, and Stuart Gene (Dorothy) Austin, daughter Diane (Ted) Wharton, stepson Paul (Jeannette) Sletterink, and stepson Russ (Sallie) Sletterink, in addition to grandchildren Montana Reinart, Tim Sletterink, Jared Sletterink, Heather Helmick, James Brush, Cody Helmick, and Tyler Sletterick and great-grandchildren Katelyn and Bailey.
Viewing will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Lane) on February 4th from 12-5 p.m. A Horse Drawn Caisson will process our hometown Hero down Yakima Avenue on February 13th. The Procession will begin from Valley Hills Funeral Home at 11 a.m. and arrive at the VFW post #379. There will be no Celebration of Life at this time due to the pandemic risks involved. In lieu of flowers we would like to have donations sent the VFW in Chuck’s Honor. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
