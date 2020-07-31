April 18, 1936 - July 23, 2020
Charles “Chuck” Mervin Lynn passed away quietly around noon on 23 July. He had a sponge bath earlier in the day, so he went out clean. He died of natural causes.
Chuck was born in 1936 in Cairo, Michigan. In 1947 his family moved to Santa Paula, California, where he caused damage of an untold monetary amount to the Santa Paula High School, before joining the United States Marine Corps at age 16. After many years of wooing, Chuck married Lee Hayes in 1955, and started adding children to the adventure of his life. After one tour as a jarhead he realized that he had made an horrible mistake, and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1957.
Being a man in a man’s navy, Chuck was a seagoing sailor, riding ships out of Quonset Point, Rhode Island, Norfolk, Virginia and Mayport, Florida. In between sea tours, he was a Navy Instructor at the Basic Electricity and Electronics (“B Double EE”) School at Great Lakes, Illinois. His layman’s explanation of Alternate vs. Direct Current was so effective, it was entered into the curriculum and is unofficially known as “Lynn’s Law.” Lynn was promoted to the pinnacle of Navy ranks, Chief Petty Officer, in 1969. Chief Lynn served off the coast of Vietnam.
Upon retirement from the Navy, Chief Lynn moved back to Ventura County, California, where he managed an orange ranch for a period. After four years, he decided he’d had enough of sunshine, and moved to Granger, Washington (which was in a drought at the time). In Granger, Chuck continued public service, serving as a police officer, municipal judge, and city councilman, and for the Department of Social and Health Services. He also spent time working for local ranchers Leo Masini and Richard Copeland.
Chuck was a quiet, private person, the ‘strong silent type’. In his younger years, he liked him a good party, and as he grew up and slowed down he enjoyed playing cribbage, Uno, Yahtzee, pinochle and Hand and Foot with his family and friends, and watching Fox News. He loved reading western novels and donating an ungodly amount of money to Legends Casino. Chuck lived in Granger longer than any other place in his lifetime, 44 years. Per his wishes, Chief Lynn will be buried at sea.
Chief Lynn is survived by his loving wife Lee Lynn of Granger, brother James Lynn of Meadview, Arizona, brother Bud Allen of Longmont, Colorado; his children: Charles R. Lynn of Granger, Washington, Cliff Lynn of Annapolis, Maryland, Debbie Lynn of Grandview, Washington and Laura Millet of Marion, Kentucky, 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is preceded by parents Clifford and Gladys Lynn, and sisters Margaret Lynn of Santa Paula, California and Gladys Beasley of Camarillo, California.
Charles Lynn is now reunited with his dear sister Margaret, who passed away when Charles was 15. And this reunion is a beautiful thing.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, instead, thank a Veteran for their service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In