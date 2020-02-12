Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
Charles “Chuck” Julius Gall, age 81, longtime Bickleton, WA resident was called home by his Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Riverview Manor in Selah, WA.
Chuck was born April 19, 1938 in Lake City, IA to Rev. Alwin and Ida (Wipfli) Gall. With the family following where his Dad was called to minister, he spent his early years in Carnavon, IA, and Emery, SD. In 1945 they embarked on a five-year adventure to Hydaberg, AK. It was here that Chuck completed the majority of his grade school education. He and his family moved to Bickleton, WA in 1950 where he would complete his 8th grade and high school education, graduating as part of the class of 1955. It was also here where he met his future wife, Ina L. Lasley. The two were married in the Bickleton Presbyterian Church by his Dad on May 17, 1958. With the exception of a year spent in Klamath Falls, OR while Chuck attended school, they made their home in Bickleton. They welcomed daughter, Judy Ellen, on November 24, 1959 and two years later to the day, they added a son, Larry Charles.
“Grandpa” was a name Chuck easily adopted on July 31, 1983 with the birth of twin grandsons Derrick Charles and Jared Allen Jacobs. He was promoted to grandfather of three on May 25, 1988, with the arrival of granddaughter Jena May Jacobs. He was thrilled with the further growth of his family when David Simmons became his son-in-law on September 25, 2010.
After returning to Bickleton in 1959, Chuck worked for a few farmers/ranchers in the area before beginning his long career with the Klickitat County Road Department in the early 1960’s. His true passion always remained farming and in 1971 he obtained land, bought equipment and several head of cattle and began living that dream. He worked at both jobs, putting in many evening and weekend hours until he retired in 2005.
Chuck and Ina quickly adapted to their newly found free time, taking several trips to Cannon Beach, OR, traveling around the Northwest, visiting with family and friends and chasing grandkids – his favorite activity of all time. A highlight of Chuck’s life was a 2011 adventure to the Big Island of Hawaii with his entire family. Chuck and Ina celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2013 with another trip to the Oregon Coast, just months before she passed away.
In April of 2015, Chuck married Barbara Clark of Cleveland, WA. They enjoyed traveling to many places including Hawaii, Seaside, Bend, Nebraska, and an Alaska cruise. They settled down a bit with a move into a house they had built in “downtown” Bickleton.
Chuck loved the community of Bickleton and the people who lived there. He served as a member of the Fire Department for many years. He had a quick wit, a smile for everybody and never knew a stranger. When not traveling, his hobbies included fishing, watching baseball, and tinkering in his shop. He loved visiting with friends at the store, talking about crops and weather and of course rolling the dice for coffee and candy bars. He loved having the grandkids and great-grandkids around from both sides of the family and hearing their laughter. His laugh and his big smile will be missed by a whole community of family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife Barbara Gall, his daughter and son-in-law Judy & Dave Simmons of Yakima, his son Larry Gall of Kent, brother and sister-in-law Norm & Sandy Gall of Pendleton, OR and family, sister-in-law Nona Gall of Prosser and family, the family of Martin Gall, grandchildren Derrick & Lindsay Jacobs of Naches, Jared & Michele Jacobs of Yakima, and Jena & Jacob Bos of Outlook and great-grandchildren Harper, Adeline, Braelyn, Karson, and Colt.
He is also survived by step children Melinda (Tom) Whitmore, Karl (Nora) McBride, Colleen (John) Jensen, Ben (Julie) McBride and their families and step grandchildren Jeff (Jenny) Simmons, Chad (Julee) Simmons, Shawn Phipps, Nicole (Chris) O’Brine and their families.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ina L. Gall, his parents Rev. Alwin and Ida Gall, brothers Martin Gall and Bernard Gall.
The family would like to thank Riverview Manor of Selah as well as Yakima Memorial Hospice for their loving care of Chuck. Memorials can be made to Yakima Memorial Hospice or the Bickleton Fire Department.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. An inurnment service will be held following the memorial service at 12:00 PM at the Bickleton I.O.O.F. Cemetery followed by a time of fellowship at the Bickleton Presbyterian Fellowship Hall in Bickleton, WA. Those wishing to sign Chuck’s on line memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
