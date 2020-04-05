Charles “Chuck” Fredrick Belfield passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 with his family at his side. Chuck was born July 22, 1932 in Yakima to Fred and Ruth Belfield. Chuck was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley. He is survived by his son, Craig (Kim) Belfield; his daughter, Caryn (Tom) McGuire; two granddaughters, Chandler Belfield and Katie Brauer-Belfield; his sister Virginia Ullom; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Chuck or “Buzzy” as he was known in the family was born in Yakima on July 22, 1932 to Fred and Ruth Belfield of Selah, WA. Buzzy was raised in the Selah area. As a little boy, he was always getting into mischief until his uncle, Logan Cavanaugh, a golden gloves boxer, started sneaking him into the gym as he prepared for his boxing matches. Logan introduced Buzzy to the art of boxing, in which over the years he excelled quickly. Buzzy began working his way up through the ranks gaining attention as a young amateur welter weight boxer and then eventually worked his way onto the pro circuit. Under his trainer, Arizona boxing legend Charley Salas, Buzzy developed a reputation for stunning an opponent with a quick left hook that earned him a spot in Gene Fullmer’s training camp. Buzzy worked out daily with Fullmer in Salt Lake City, UT, helping him prepare for an upcoming fight against Sugar Ray Robinson for the Middle Weight Championship of the World.
1953 Chuck Belfield & Charley Salas
As Buzzy’s boxing career began winding down and after taking a loss and a bad beating in Portland, OR, his close friend Dr. A.W. “Doc” Stevenson met him in the locker room after the fight and insisted that it was time to quit, move on in life, and get back home to Yakima. He took Stevenson’s advice. Once back in Yakima he met the love of his life, Shirley Cotelos. The two got married April 23, 1955 and started a family. Buzzy got a job with Holsom Bakery which shortly after was bought by Snyder’s Bakery. He loved working with the Snyder organization and was there 38 years before retiring.
Chuck and Shirley developed a love for waterskiing and would spend every weekend in the summers with their kids travelling to many different lake destinations with the family boat. Through the years there were many, many great waterskiing adventures with friends and family. Chuck always enjoyed hosting parties for all, whether it was his friends, his kids’ friends or for his granddaughters and their friends, the Belfield home was always the place to be. He was also active, donating his time as a referee for the Yakima YMCA and Yakima Eagles boxing programs. Chuck loved watching football, boxing, his racehorses, lounging around the pool, his dog “Smarty Pants” and most important to him was being with his family. He was also known for an endless library of crazy jokes that he would love to tell. When his wife Shirley was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, Chuck insisted on taking care of her himself, bathing her, dressing her and even trying to apply her makeup. He was a great dad to his kids and a great friend to many of you both in and outside of the Yakima Valley.
The family would like to thank Joleen at Virginia Mason Hospice along with Sharron Lovering, Larry Hill and Bill Adams, for the love, care and companionship that they provided to both Chuck and his family. A special thank you also goes out to Dr. Dan and Tyler Farmer.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date TBA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In