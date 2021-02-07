Charles “Chuck” Ellis Wade Mills passed away on January 27, 2021 at his home in Yakima, Washington.
Chuck was born December 8, 1975 at Fort Lewis, Washington to Barry Ellis Mills and Barbara (Hettrick) Mills. The family settled in Glenwood, Washington where Chuck attended school, graduating from Glenwood High School. Mills enjoyed rap music, his friends and their playful shenanigans. He briefly married Anika Bartelds in 1998 in Goldendale, Washington. Chuck moved to Yakima, WA, where he worked for Walmart and other service jobs. He found happiness with Marina Godinez. They married on June 6, 2008 and together raised a family. Chuck was a devoted father and loving husband, who excelled at whatever task he took on.
Chuck will be remembered for his gentle nature, loyalty to his family and his overall easygoing demeanor. He is survived by his wife Marina, their three children Dinae, Angel, and Jonathan; son Justin Mills; mother Barbara Mills of Goldendale, WA; father Barry Mills and stepmother Vicki Mills of Yakima, WA; and sister Waymeth Boyes of Goldendale, WA; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He will be missed.
A viewing service will be held February 8th at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Lane) from 12 pm - 6 pm with funeral service following February 9th at 5:30 pm same location.
