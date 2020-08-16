Valley Hills Funeral Home
Charles (Chuck) Dodge passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born October 1, 1938 in Syracuse, New York to parents, Charles and Martha Dodge. He was the second of seven children.
In 1959 his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he met the love of his life, Mary, and celebrated his 61st anniversary on April 4, 2020. After he married, his family lived in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and Chula Vista, California before settling in Selah, Washington in 1976. While in California, although he did not complete high school, he went on to complete his B.A and M.A. and his teaching certificate. He taught at Eisenhower High School for several years and then worked in Saudi Arabia for a year. The best part of that were the pay days! Upon return, he bought CozyBear Roofing which he owned until 2003 when he retired. In the mid 1980’s he served as the Mayor of Selah.
Chuck loved his family and would do anything for them, which he proved over and over again. He also loved to travel and he and Mary visited over 13 European countries in addition to Japan, New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand and the Bahamas. In 2003 he drove the tow vehicle during the La Carrera Panamericana Road Race from the southern most point in Mexico to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
Chuck loved antiquing, reading, golf and woodworking.
He was a member of the Masonic and Shrine Organizations.
Chuck is survived by, as he always told me, “the most precious thing in his life,” his loving wife Mary. He is also survived by his daughter Traci Dodge and son Shawn (Judy) Dodge. He leaves behind five granddaughters, Rindi Kirby-Dodge, Shaley (Raymond) Beauchene, Tristen (Wyatt Carter) Eastin, Shawna (Sam Eaton) Dodge and Kailey Dodge, and great-grandson Noah, great-granddaughter Ivy, and great-grandson Jarvis who is due in November.
Graveside services are scheduled for August 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery, Yakima, Washington. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
