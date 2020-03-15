Charles S. Anglin or “Bink,” as he was known to many, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his home in Selah. He was 72. Charles was born February 12, 1948, to Howard and Lois (Duvall) Anglin. He was the youngest of six children. His family lived in Naches by the PP&L plant. He had fond memories of his childhood and remained in contact with many of his childhood and high school friends. He graduated from Naches High School in 1966.
In 1967 Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army. After training in the signal corps at Ft. Monmouth, N.J., he was deployed to Vietnam. He married Linda Fahey in Honolulu, Hawaii, on his R&R from Vietnam. After another six months his active duty ended and he returned home in June 1970. He attended Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business. Charles and Linda have two daughters, Brandy Lyn Anglin-Flores and Margo Fahey Horton.
Charles had many interests and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and long drives in the Cascades, especially to Timberwolf Mountain Lookout. He followed football, basketball, golf, racing, etc., and looked forward to watching special sporting events with friends.
Charles is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter Brandy (Eloy); daughter Margo (Robert); and three grandchildren, Brekell, Brayson and Kandon, all of Selah. He is also survived by his sister Aileen Field, Los Angeles; sister Ella (Bob) West, Moses Lake; and sister Mary Reynolds, Wenatchee; two cousins, Kim Rilette of Milwaukee, Or., and Robin Rilette of Portland, Maine; and 13 nieces and nephews. He was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017. As the disease progressed he was honored by so many who helped with loving acts of kindness. Family and friends not only helped with physical needs, but also with spiritual needs, bringing him before The Lord in prayer. We believe Charles made peace with God. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Norman “Buck” Anglin and his sister Sylvia Vail.
There will be no services as per Charles’ request. Condolences may be sent to family at Selah Nazarene Church, P.O. Box 297, Selah, Wash. 98942.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Union Gospel Mission, 1300 N. 1st St., Yakima, Wash. 98902. Many heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice Care, Memorial Hospital.
