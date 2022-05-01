Charles Barton Paschen

August 19, 1937 - April 26, 2022
Bart was born on August 19, 1937 at the Druse nursing home in Yakima. He was the second child and first son of Jim and Nell (Williams) Paschen.
His first home was a small rented guest house on the Johnson fruit ranch where his father worked. Eventually the family bought a house where he lived through his school years. The family spent many happy weekends at their summer cabin Sleepy Hollow near American river on White pass. The kids also spent many happy hours at the farm of their Grandma and Grandpa Williams, located on Russel Lane near Washington Avenue. At home they spent many summers swimming in the irrigation ditch that ran in back of their house. Bart was only 12 when his dad taught him to help at his wholesale grocery delivery business. He learned to work hard. He attended Franklin Jr. High and the old Yakima High school, where he met many good friends.
In American history class he met Judy Treadwell, graduating together in June of 1956. After graduation Bart, in order to fulfill military obligation of the time, joined the U.S. Coast Guard for a four year duty.
He married Judy Treadwell in June of 1957. He worked at Captain of the Port in Seattle and then was stationed on a weather patrol ship called the Klamath, based in Seattle. In June of 1960 he was discharged from military service and they moved back to Yakima and then back to Seattle for a while before settling down in Yakima. He worked in the auto parts business making many friends. Four children were born to Bart and Judy: Ken in 1958, Tim in 1959, Andy in 1961, and Tom in 1964.
Finally settling in Yakima he retired in 1999 after working at Napa Auto parts stores. Bart loved reading books, cooking and going on trips with Judy in their motor home, especially to the Oregon coast.
About 6 years ago he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he lived at home with Judy until his death.
Bart was preceded in death by his son Tim.
He is survived by his wife Judy and sons Ken, Andy and Tom, and many grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
