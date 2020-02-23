Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Charlene, 66, of Selah, WA, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020, and is now free from nearly 36 years of pain. She passed away due to heart failure. She was born on May 16th, 1953 to Don & Vera O’Connor.
She was a beautiful homemaker, an interior decorator, and an excellent cook; everyone loved her chocolate chip and butterscotch oatmeal cookies. She always had beautiful clothes, styled hair, and had her makeup done. She was part of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for many years and was also part of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She had cleaned houses for years, then went to work at the downtown library, the Children’s Village library, and the Providence Hospital library. She then did bookkeeping at Penguin Plumbing, and finally was a caretaker for her mother, Vera. Along with her children, she helped raise her nephew Kevin and her niece Sara.
She is survived by her husband of almost 44 years, David Lnenicka of Selah, WA; her 4 children, David Holland (Noelle) of Bellingham, WA, Carrie Roe (Eric) of Belfield, ND, Amanda Seward (Tony) of Shelton, WA, and Daniel Lnenicka of Yakima, WA; her brother Donald O’Connor (Mary) of Boerne, TX; her brother Terry O’Connor (Nancy) of Yakima, WA; her sister Katie Pitzer (Fred) of Selah, WA; her grandchildren Autumn (Armando), Anthony, Aaron, Ryan, Alayna, and Noah; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Thank you to all her family and friends who visited her in her final days. There will be a rosary service held on Thursday, February 27th, at 6:00pm, and a celebration of life held on Friday, February 28th at 11:00am, both at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1107 W Fremont Ave, Selah, WA.
To share a fond memory of Charlene please visit www.lepfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In