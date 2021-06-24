Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Charlain Hazen passed peacefully away on June 14, 2021, while in hospice care.
Charlain was born August 17, 1941, to James and Vernie Jones. On December 21, 1956, Charlain married Thomas S. Hazen. Lifelong residents of the Wenas, Tom and Charlain raised their three children on their ranch.
She loved gardening, knitting, and her needlepoint projects. She enjoyed her monthly lunches with the “Wenas Women’s Group” and looked forward to gatherings with the “Over the Hill Gang.”
Charlain is survived by her younger brother, Timm Jones; her three children, Wes Hazen, Kelly Simerly, and Kim Johnson; her grandsons, Geoffrey Miles, Mitchell Simerly, and Alec Johnson, and her son-in-law, Kevin Simerly. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Not one for a lot of fuss, Charlain did not want any funeral services. She will be buried at the Wenas Cemetery for those who wish to visit her resting place.
Given Charlain’s love for flowers, we suggest that if you wish to honor her, that you plant a perennial flower in your garden. That way, it will remind you of her, whenever you see it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In