Beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandma, Ullah, and Seahawk fan, Charla Ann Benson, aka Gigs Benson passed away due to cancer on November 9, 2020. Charla was born on September 1, 1952, in Toppenish, WA to her mother Esther and father Toney.
Charla is survived by her 6 sisters, Esther Jean Ellenwood, Yvonne Benson, Irma Wak Wak, Lisa Jefferson, Glenda Benson, and Nadine Benson, her uncles Robert Wahpat, and Dennis White, her son Stephen Storm-Benson, Allah, Imani Benson, her special niece Sonovia, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her mother Esther, her father, Toney, her brothers Steve, Greg, and Roger, her son Zackary, her grandparents, Lottie Wahpat White, Willie Dixon and Annie Miller.
Funeral service will start at 10am, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA with the burial to follow at 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
