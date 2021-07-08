January 21, 1941 - April 2, 2020
Charie Champoux Prior, age 79, longtime Prosser resident, was reunited with her husband in heavenly rest on April 2, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1941 to Ernie and Helen (Saul) Champoux in Yakima. She attended St. Joseph’s School, graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, attended Seattle University and worked as a stewardess for United Airlines.
Charie married Fred Prior on December 28, 1963 and the young couple eventually settled on Whitcomb Island near Paterson, WA where they farmed potatoes, corn, alfalfa and wheat. In 1979 they made Prosser their home. She was an active and devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Charie is survived by her three sons, Scott (Kim) of Poulsbo, Brad (Sue) of Everett and Joe (Dana) of San Diego; her grandchildren, Trenton, Heather, Brendan, Benjamin, Katelyn and Tyler; great grandchildren Wesley and Milo; brothers, Joe (Lila) of Grayland, Tom (Jane) of Olympia and Paul (Judy) of Horse Heaven Hills; sister, Barbara Meyer (Bill) of Bellevue; and 29 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Fred; her brother, Marvin; and her parents.
A Memorial Mass and Victory Celebration will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
