Charie Champoux Prior, age 79, longtime Prosser resident, was reunited with her husband in heavenly rest on April 2, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1941 to Ernie and Helen (Saul) Champoux in Yakima. She attended St. Joseph’s School, graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, attended Seattle University and worked as a stewardess for United Airlines.
Charie married Fred Prior on December 28, 1963 and the young couple eventually settled on Whitcomb Island near Paterson, WA where they farmed potatoes, corn, alfalfa and wheat. In 1979 they made Prosser their home and keeping three very active boys alive and well was a full-time job. She enjoyed being a homemaker, spending time with family, ceramics and crocheting. Charie was an accomplished cribbage player as well as an excellent cook and made sure everyone who entered her home feel like they were family. She was an active and devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and demonstrated her faith by co-teaching catechism classes with Fred for high school students for many years.
Charie is survived by her three sons, Scott (Kim) of Poulsbo, Brad (Sue) of Everett and Joe (Dana) of San Diego; her grandchildren, Trenton, Heather, Brendan, Benjamin, Katelyn and Tyler; great-grandchildren Wesley and Milo; brothers, Joe (Lila) of Grayland, Tom (Jane) of Olympia and Paul (Judy) of Horse Heaven Hills; sister, Barbara Meyer (Bill) of Bellevue; and 29 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Fred; her brother, Marvin; and her parents.
A Memorial Mass and Victory Celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Messages can be left for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
