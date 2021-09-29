Chad R. Hinkle

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Chad Hinkle, beloved husband, father, and friend to all, passed away on September 21, 2021. His family and friends are heartbroken, feeling the tremendous loss of a man who loved life and lived it to the fullest. Chad had an infectious smile and did not know a stranger. He was always happy, caring, and compassionate.
His wife, Shellie, was the love of his life. They had just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year. They enjoyed cooking together, sharing a glass of wine around the campfire, traveling around in the motorhome, and riding his Harley. Chad and Shellie loved to travel, and every moment was an adventure. One of their favorite destinations was Zihuatanejo, Mexico where Chad loved rooster fishing. They rode the Harley or drove the “MoHo” all over the Northwest. A favorite trip was to Jasper, Alberta, Canada to see friends they had met in Mexico.
Chad and Shellie loved spending time with his daughter, Courtney and her family. His grandkids were the light of his life and he looked forward to any time he could spend with them. They often made trips to South Dakota to visit. Last summer they took the “MoHo” camping in Spearfish, SD, visiting Mt. Rushmore and Bear Country with the kids. They loved their “Papa Chad” and his famous breakfasts, especially the blueberry pancakes.
Chad was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. Every year he looked forward to various hunting trips, and tuna fishing in the summer with his longtime friend Larry (LG). Chad couldn’t wait to share his love of fishing and hunting with Courtney. He began taking her fishing when she was very young and often joked that he couldn’t get his pole in the water before she caught one. He loved the time they spent together hunting for deer and elk in Idaho and Montana.
Chad had a passion for racing. He drove various stock cars for the past 25+ years, many of them being at South Sound Speedway. He had great friends to help him work on his cars and many fans to cheer him on. Chad was especially proud of his two Wes Rhodes 126 Memorial Race wins and his win at the Yakima Fall Classic Pro Late Model race. He had so many wonderful friends in the racing community, and he loved them all.
Chad loved to cook and to entertain others. He especially loved making a big breakfast or grilling steaks in his outdoor kitchen. He and Shellie had a morning crew they worked out with for several years. Chad often said he just worked out so he could cook and eat delicious food. After dinner, he loved sitting around the fire in his stocking cap watching football.
Chad founded Lexar Homes in Central WA with his lifelong friend, Joe Sullivan. He absolutely loved what he did, always first to arrive and last to leave the office. In 16 years, their team has built over 1500 homes in the Yakima – Tri-Cities area.
Chad is survived by his wife Shellie of Yakima, his daughter Courtney (Brady) Hauglid, grandkids Beau and Whitley, Sioux Falls, SD, his dad Bob Hinkle, Clallam Bay, WA, brother Allan (Lisa) Hinkle, Hilliard, OH, brother John (Denise) Hinkle, Rochester, WA, longtime friends, Joe Sullivan and Larry G. Johnson, several nieces and nephews, and many great friends. He was preceded in death by his mom Rocky Hinkle.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. A few of Chad’s favorites were Noah Jon Markstrom Foundation, ALS TDI, and Alport Syndrome Foundation. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in