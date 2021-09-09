We mournfully regret the unexpected passing of Chad Clayton Alderman, 38, on August 29, 2021, in Yakima, WA. Chad was born to Laurie and Tim Alderman on January 12, 1983, in Yakima, WA. Chad was an animated personality from the get go, often waking in the morning bouncing and ready to greet the day. His smile and blue eyes melted every heart it came into contact with. He was destined to be either a salesman or an attorney when at the age of three he could convince his parents why he shouldn’t be punished. And they bought it.
Chad loved and excelled at Little League, being a part of the Rangers and the Reds with his dad coaching alongside him. Chad attended West Valley High School and graduated in 2001.
As a golfer, Chad began playing at three years old when his dad had specialized golf clubs made for him. He was a natural. He played during school and his love for the sport grew throughout his life. Whenever he could get in a round with his dad, brother, or friends, that was a good day.
Everyone who knew Chad, knew that he loved to play games. Stratego, Canasta, Hearts, Monopoly, anything competitive that required strategy and cunning was his favorite. Any given evening he could also be found around the family table playing Yahtzee, 10,000, or Mexican Train dominoes.
Chad loved weekend camping with good friends or just going out on the town for dinner and drinks, getting into shenanigans with anyone who would join in the fun.
He loved the beach but Camano Island was his favorite since special memories of time spent with family were made there. For some reason he felt he couldn’t go back because of shenanigans that ensued there. Something to do with a moped hitting a BMW…
Chad had a special connection with and love for animals. He was a dog whisperer in every sense of the word. He loved them powerfully and they knew it. He is survived by his puppy Frank the Tank and was greeted with sloppy kisses by Copper.
He had an immense passion for the elderly, especially in his mom’s community at Mobile Manor in Yakima. He spent many hours with Diane, Stinky, and Maryanne shooting the breeze over coffee. He was quick to lend a hand when he heard of a need. He developed deep, meaningful relationships that will be greatly missed.
He moved to California just a short time ago where he excelled at his business and met amazing friends while living there.
Chad was preceded in death by his father Tim Alderman; uncle S. Bud Alkire; grandmother, Wilberta (Berta) Johnson; grandfather Leroy (Peewee) Johnson. He is survived by his mother Laurie Alderman; brother Nick Alderman; grandparents Jim and Karen Adams; uncle Darren Alderman; cousins Monica Alderman; Heather (Alderman) Paradise, and a multitude of other cousins, family members and friends.
Chad lived a full and adventurous life with a passion for people. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
