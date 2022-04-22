Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Cecilia Lee Peugh of Yakima passed away April 16th, 2022 after a long battle with COPD. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff Peugh from Richland and Bruce Peugh of Yakima. Her oldest son Eddie Godfrey (deceased) lived in the Portland area. Lee is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lee was born August 11th, 1938 in Fairland, Oklahoma where she grew up in a large family of 13; mom and dad and 10 brothers and sisters. They worked a small farm until her family later moved out west to Independence, Oregon where they ran a hop farm for many years as she learned the life of living out west. After she finished high school, she met Earl Peugh (deceased), married March 10th, 1960, and they headed to the Yakima Valley, purchasing a small family farm on 10th Avenue and started their family.
While raising her children, Lee worked on the family farm and in the Yakima fruit business for 10 years before starting her own daycare business. Momma Lee, as she was called by “her children,” ran one of the best daycares in the Yakima Valley, helping families out with their childcare needs for more than 45 years. She loved all the children that she cared for over the years and many of the children stayed with her from birth to junior high. Her joy was watching children learn and grow to become successful young adults. Even after her retirement at 68, she remained in touch with many of the children she cared for. Lee touched many people over the years and provided an invaluable service to parents.
In her younger years Lee enjoyed bowling, dancing, southern cooking, and fishing with her friends and family. She was a great mom and Grandma; and will be greatly missed!
The Funeral and Burial will be at West Hills Memorial Park at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
