Cecil T. Calvin passed away April 20th, 2020 peacefully in his home. He was surrounded by family and friends. Cecil was born November 29th, 1941 in Hamilton, Montana to Floyd and Mildred Calvin. As a young man he joined the U.S. Army where he received an expert marksman medal, medal of good conduct, and a driver’s badge. Prior to being honorably discharged in 1966, he met his wife Jackye in France. They moved to Federal Way, Washington where their two daughters were born. Years later Cecil remarried and added two stepsons to his family. He moved the family to Alaska where he was a truck driver supporting the efforts to build The Great Alaska Pipeline and a few short years later settled his family in Central, Washington. He was an avid outdoorsman, who generously passed on his hunting and fishing skills to his children. Throughout his life he would often return to the north and fish the waters of Southeast Alaska with his oldest son. When at home in Washington, it was rare not to find a daughter or grandchild besides him in his boat. Cecil enjoyed horses, his first job as a growing boy was running the ponies at a horse track. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and a friend to many. He may be gone, but what he’s left us we hold dear… a lifetime of memories. We love you, you will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children: daughters Corine Lutterman and Claudia Harmon, as well as his two sons: John Lloyd and Rick Lloyd.
His grandchildren: Brittany Harmon, Ryan Calvin, Ashley Lloyd, Emily Davis, Kayla Harmon, Austin Lutterman, Savanah Harmon, Haley Lutterman, Linnea Loretan, Winter Loretan, and two great-grandchildren: Kayliegh Lloyd and Sadie Lloyd.
His brother-in-law: Raymond Rivero and his nieces in California.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Janette Rivero, his wife Jackye, and a great grandchild: Francis Adabelle Calvin.
Cecil’s wish was for his ashes to be spread in Alaska. The date and place for this ceremony are still to be determined. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
