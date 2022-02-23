Valley Hills Funeral Home
Cecil Lloyd Waggener (Bub) passed away on February 15th, 2022, at Prestige Rehab and Healthcare at age 68 years. Born to Lloyd Frederick Waggener and Marilyn Olive Waggerner (Korsuik) on February 24th, 1953. Cecil worked in the fields with his dad in his younger teenage years. He also worked in the fields for several farmers in the valley. Cecil worked at Andrews and Roberts in Sunnyside and Snokist in Grandview until he retired. He graduated from Grandview High School with the class of 1971. Cecil was a happy person and loved joking and teasing. Especially with Heather, his niece, and Todd and Kevin, his nephews. He always teased them about hanging them on a nail by their britches if they weren’t good. They would just giggle and laugh. Cecil had no hobbies, he just worked and spent time with his family and many friends. You always knew what he was thinking because he was quite outspoken.
Cecil lived in Prosser and Grandview and moved to Sunnyside at Federal Way Apartments. He moved to Sun Terrace Assisted Living and spent the last 5 years of his life at Prestige. He is survived by his nephews, Todd and Kevin who were special to him, as well as his great nieces and nephews Heather (Tad), Jasmine, Cheyenne, Kevin Jr., Joey, Ricky, Talon, and Dakota. He is also survived by 4 great great nieces and 1 great great nephew. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Waggener and Marilyn Waggener (Korsuik), son Delbert Waggener, daughter Joyce Waggener, and companion Dorthy Kluth.
Cecil will be missed by all who knew him. He will be tremendously missed by his family, but now he will have no more pain and suffering. Cecil is with his Savior. A graveside service will be held at Prosser Cemetery on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Valley Hills Funeral Home and Crematory will be handling arrangements. Pastor Bob Widdman will be officiating the service.
Thank you to Prestige for Cecil’s care and kindness to Cecil and his family. Thank you to Valley Hills for their help and kindness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in