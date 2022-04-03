Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
Cecil “Cec” Strader, 91, of Cottage Grove, Oregon passed away at home March 12, 2022. Cec was born January 11, 1931, in Bigelow, Kansas to parents William and Alberta (Vaught) Strader. He finished 10th grade and joined the United States Navy and served his country during the Korean War. Cec married Virginia Troha July 17, 1974, in Anchorage, Alaska. He worked for the Bureau of Land Management as a small engine mechanic and maintained all forest fire equipment. Cec also worked in Anchorage for 17 years. He retired in 1991. He liked being outdoors doing everything that needed fixing and maintaining the lawn. Cec loved animals and cherished his 1 dog, 1 cat, and lots of birds and deer in the yard. Cec is survived by his wife Virginia of 47 years; son Gregory Beveridge of Mesa, AZ; son William (Angela) Beveridge of Mesa, AZ; daughter Theresa Hopkins of WA; daughters Pamele, Becky, and Laura of Summer, WA; son Keith of WA; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his sons Andrew and Gregory and daughter Debbie Brenia. Cec asked that his remains be buried at sea at a later date. Arrangement in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
