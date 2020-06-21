Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Cecelia Ruth Martin of Cowiche, WA passed away June 7, 2020. Cecelia was born on July 24, 1924 in San Diego, CA to Orrin and Sarah (McCarthy) Orsborn. Cecelia was raised in La Mesa, CA, graduating from Grossmont High School in 1943, and worked for Bank of America for over 3 years. In 1945, Cecelia met Linden Martin and they married on February 24, 1946 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in La Mesa. Cecelia and Lin lived in Long Beach, CA until Lin’s separation from active duty with the United States Air Force. From Long Beach, they moved to Cowiche, WA where they raised their family and owned and operated apple and pear orchards. As a devout Catholic and mother of nine children, Cecelia lived her vocation of marriage with a steadfast faith in God. Over the years, Cecelia was a member of St. Theresa Guild (St Paul Cathedral), and later St. Peter’s Altar Society in Cowiche. She was also a member of Cowiche Redotto Club since 1950, and was involved as a leader with the Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girls groups in Cowiche. During the 1980’s Cecelia joined husband Lin in numerous hikes with the Yakima Cascadians. She and Lin loved traveling, camping, and visiting all of the National Parks in the U.S. Cecelia spent many years attending all of the sporting and school events of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at Yakima Central Catholic High School, Highland High School, West Valley High School, and La Salle High School. She was their most fervent cheerleader in the stands with her classic “woo woo” cheering everyone on. Cecelia had a distinct and well known Friday “town day” routine – hair appointment, followed by lunch, which included her favorite coffee and a dessert (but, “just a bite”), then window shopping at Macy’s. Her kitchen was the center of the universe for us all as she made the best open faced grilled cheese sandwiches, served avocado toast WAY before it became popular, had a special “hidden” drawer of treats, and of course there was ALWAYS ice cream with chocolate sauce. She is already deeply missed.
Cecelia is survived by her six children, Marilyn “Marty” Sliman (Mike) of Yakima, WA; Steve Martin (Michele) of Cowiche, WA; Elaine Stevenson (Mark) of Bickelton, WA; Tom Martin (Pat) of Yakima, WA; John Martin (Julie) of Naches, WA; Jim Martin (Lori) of Sequim, WA; 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Cecelia was preceded in death by her husband Linden Martin, infant daughter Theresa Martin, daughter Cathleen Martin, son Gilbert Martin, her parents, one sister, Mary Bridston, and brothers James Orsborn and Bill Orsborn. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions for Holy Family Catholic Church or La Salle High School in care of Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home (1010 W. Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902) who is caring for the family. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
