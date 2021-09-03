Colonial Funeral Home
Catherine Louella (Mann) Sampson (86) was born on January 21, 1935, in Toppenish WA, to Ellen (Kash) and Jacob J Mann Sr. Catherine worked for the Yakama Nation for 33 years in various departments; she did volunteer work with the Office of Native Cancer Survivors in the Yakima Region. Catherine loved to play the organ, piano, and for most of her life as a church pianist. Music was a very important part of her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Wahpat of White Swan, and Kelley Howell of Seattle, her son Chester L. Wahpat Jr. of Toppenish, her sisters Julia Mann-Hill and Martha Mann-Yallup both of Toppenish, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, James B. Mann, Jacob Mann, and David Mann, two sons, James & David Wahpat, and daughter Ellen Doublerunner.
Visitation and a rosary will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home from 2 to 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in White Swan, Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10 AM, burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park.
