Catherine (Kathy) A. Miller passed away on January 2, 2022. Born and raised in Yakima, Kathy graduated from Davis High School in 1968. She married the love of her life, Dave, at St. Joseph’s Parish of Yakima on June 13, 1970 and moved to Seattle to be with him. Eventually, life brought Kathy and Dave back to Yakima, where she worked for the ESD 105 for over 15 years. Kathy loved to spend time with her many friends, it was often said she could make friends with a stranger on the corner waiting for the light to change. Her smile and the sparkle in her eye welcomed many with a warmth that was incomparable. Her true passion was her kids and grandkids. Kathy spent many years driving her kids to dance, choir, and sports, and attending their events. She was actively engaged in the Selah School District on parents’ committees for many years. Kathy loved the sun and although she couldn’t swim (no matter how many times her kids attempted to teach her), she spent lots of time in the pool with her kids, or working at the swim meets for the Selah Dolphins. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and would often watch them, commenting on their personalities and how much they inspired her. Kathy was proud of her family and spoke of her pride whenever given the chance. Kathy is survived by her children Adrienne and Brady Houck, Lindsey and Travis Endo, and Trenton Miller, grandchildren Leyton and Finley Houck, and Knox and Aspyn Endo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dave Miller, and her parents Thomas and Julie Cavanaugh. Alzheimer’s Dementia is an awful disease that impacts so many families. In lieu of flowers and other sentiments, Kathy’s family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), for the science and research so that hopefully one day a cure can be found and we can protect others.
