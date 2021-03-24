Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Catherine (Cathy) Rae DeJesus, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle.
Cathy was born in Tacoma, Washington and raised in the Yakima Valley. She attended St. Paul Catholic School, Davis High School and Central Washington University. She loved family gatherings and was full of life. She worked in a life of service to others. She spent many years working with the disabled and moved on to eventually retire from her work as the Executive Director of Chelan and Douglas counties for Women’s Rape Crisis and Domestic Violence Centers. Cathy made friends everywhere she went and had a knack for making people laugh, yet never thought of herself to be funny, which demonstrated her humility. Her favorite place to spend time with family and friends was Long Beach and Ocean Shores, WA.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina (DeJesus) Gonzales (David), son Michael DeJesus (Jennifer), three grandchildren, Jordan DeJesus, Alexis Gonzales, and Jayden Corbray, her siblings, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother & father, Jane & Duane Godfrey, husband Alfred DeJesus and brother, Patrick Godfrey.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 P.M. at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home in Yakima. A memorial/celebration of life service will be held Thursday, March 25 at 12:00 P.M. at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home.
