Cassandra May Bailey-Morgan “Sassy May” passed away on September 17, 2021 at 10:59 am. She was 31 years young. She was born on August 6, 1990 in Toppenish, WA and was raised here in the Yakima Valley.
She loved her daughter Brianna, and also enjoyed camping, hiking, and being in the outdoors. One of her favorite places to go was Coulee City. She also loved cooking and eating new and different things.
She lived her life like she was a big deal and that she was and always will be.
In her free time, when she wasn’t working, she loved to help the homeless and she was always giving to others. In death, she gave life to six others by donating her organs. She will never be forgotten and missed every single day.
She is survived by her daughter Brianna, her father Tony, her mother Teresa, her two sisters, Alanea and Jessica, her partner, Tonya, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
