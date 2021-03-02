Cary Lane Martin, of Yakima, died on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2021.
Originally from Toppenish, Mr. Martin was born April 21st, 1955 into a large family with three handsome, sometimes rowdy, but always close brothers (Loren, Harold, & Mark). He graduated from Toppenish High School in 1973.
Although Mr. Martin dabbled in many vocations, plastics manufacturing was his ultimate specialty. For the past 30 years he worked for well-known firms in Yakima including Tennaco, Pactiv, and finally Sonoco where he retired this past December. He was a master operator and expert plant manager. The dozens of past employees he mentored characterize him as a relentless advocate who would never ask an employee to do a job, he hadn’t mastered himself. He often worked 12-14 hour days making sure the plant operated continually without downtime and stepped in to any job needed. Many of his employees today enjoy successful careers as the result of Mr. Martin. He was regularly recognized as a model by these organizations for his outstanding contributions.
‘Mrs. Right’ came along when he met his loving life-partner Rebecca in the spring of 1996. They were smitten with each other and married on October 21, 1996 in Yakima at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. This union began nearly 25 years of loving marriage. Mr. Martin’s new goal in life began in service to his new wife and stepson. Devoted to each other from the beginning he never wavered in this pursuit, seeing Rebecca successfully through many challenges.
His friends saw Mr. Martin as a kind, respectful, and private person, always willing to help his fellow man. He was deeply devoted to his family and career, but made time to enjoy the outdoors, pistol shoot, golf, barbeque, and most of all, tend to the wonderful gardens he shared with Rebecca.
Mr. Martin is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca, stepson, Evan, his wife, Brooke, and 12-year-old granddaughter, Phoebe. In addition, his brothers Loren (Nancy) Martin of Kennewick, and Harold (Diane) of Sunnyvale, CA along with nephews, Erik of Kennewick, and Levi of Clearfield, UT. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Harry F. Martin, Jr. & Thelma Ruth (Russell) Martin along with brothers, Michael and Mark.
No immediate services will be held. Mr. Martin was cremated and returned to the care of his wife, Rebecca. A private celebration of life for the immediate family will commence at a date to be determined this summer. Mrs. Martin asks that you respect her privacy during this time of grieving.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In