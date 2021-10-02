Carrilee Lampman was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend who lived her life with a sense of wonder, a sense of adventure, and creativity, leaning into these expressions of love even more heavily during her 18.5-year journey with cancer. She passed from this world peacefully on September 28, 2021.
Carrilee was born in 1942 and raised by her parents, Lillian (Lil) and Leslie (Tuffy) Threlkeld in Moses Lake, WA. She was an energetic “handful” and close to her younger brother, Robert Threlkeld (Janet) and two sisters, Pennie and Janice.
She married her best friend, Bob Lampman, on March 2, 1963, just after her 21st birthday. They dated for five years before they married and loved the life they built together with Bob in school and Carrilee teaching at the beauty school. They moved to Yakima to join their friends Jim and Joyce Beaushaw- eventually building their homes across the street from each other and raising their families together. Later, her sister-in-law Linda McKaughan moved nearby and was part of the strong community of neighbors, friends, and family Carrilee built. She was active in her church and carried her friends with her for life.
More than anything, Carrilee loved being a mother and grandmother. Bob and Carrilee had their babysitter first, their daughter Tracy Lampman (Martha Pitts), Eugene, OR. Three boys followed: Rod Lampman (Barb), Hollister, CA; Scott Lampman, Gilbert, AZ; and Steve Lampman (Jennifer), North Tustin, CA. Carrilee was thrilled to be Grammi to Ethan Lampman and Ella Lampman, Gilbert AZ, and to Brady and Tyler Lampman, North Tustin, CA.
She stayed home to raise her kids and created the house where all the neighbor kids came to play. As her kids got older, she started her own salon, Carrilee’s Golden Scissors. Later, she found an outlet for her love of children working as a teacher’s aid at McKinley Elementary School for 25 years.
Carrilee loved adventure. After she and Bob retired, they sold their house and bought a motor coach to travel. They began spending winters in Arizona and traveling in the hot summer months to visit kids, grandkids, and tour the country with friends new and old. They lived their adventure for more than six years, finally settling in Mesa, AZ.
Never one to sit still, Carrilee played on trampolines, rode mopeds, rode a zip-line in Maui, and played on snowmobiles — often just missing serious injury, but always excited for the next adventure. And she loved making things to give away to those she loved: intarsia, card stitching, painting, sewing, cooking. She created a “port pillow” to provide comfort to women in chemotherapy treatment. She played cards and any game, and she always played to win.
Carrilee lived a life of wonder, faith, family, and friends. She woke her family singing, worked hard, and taught her kids the value of hard work. She was a true and devoted friend who will be missed by many. Donations to honor Carrilee can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or http://www.hov.org/donate.
