Carrie Jean Allen passed away at age 70 on June 18, 2021.
Carrie was born December 16, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Glen and Lorraine Moore.
She graduated Highline High School.
In 1969 she married Eddie Allen and had 2 kids, Kandi and Stacy.
Carrie loved being outdoors, attending NASCAR races and traveling with her twin sister Merrie.
She is preceded in death by father Glen, mother Lorraine, husband Eddie and son Stacy. Carrie is survived by daughter Kandi, sisters Merrie and Cynthia and brother Mason, 5 nieces, several cousins, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life life will be held on September 25, 2021 at Oyster Bay Inn & suites, 4412 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, Washington 98312.
