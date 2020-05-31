Carolyn Young Treneer, age 99, a former resident of Yakima and Toppenish, WA passed away on May 24, 2020 in Lake Ridge, VA. Carolyn’s maiden name was Laura Carolyn Young. Her parents, pharmacist Harvey L. Young and wife Laura (James) Young, were early Yakima residents and life-long members of the First Congregational Church, where Carolyn’s maternal grandfather once served as minister.
Carolyn grew up on S. 20th Ave. (Chase Hill), the youngest of three children; she attended McKinley Grade School, Franklin Jr. High, and Yakima Sr. High School. During the early 1940s, Carolyn attended Whitman College, a school her mother and aunt had attended when it was still a Normal School. She graduated with a BA in English in 1943. Afterwards, she worked for the Marley Fruit Co. Like many other young women, she wrote to servicemen, attended USO dances, and welcomed the men home after the war ended. One of those servicemen was Alvin Treneer, a junior high and high school classmate. She and Alvin married on February 15, 1947 and moved to Terrace Heights, where they built their first house on land given to them as a wedding present by Alvin’s older brother Mylor. Over the next 20 years, Carolyn gave birth to five children: Charles, Deborah, Amy, Mary, and William.
In 1967, the family moved to Toppenish, where Alvin had purchased a blacksmithing and welding shop, which he later expanded into a full-scale metal fabrication business. In Toppenish, Carolyn continued her career as a homemaker. She also gave back to the community as a Sunday school teacher and leading member of the local Christian Congregational Church, a Cub Scout leader, and a volunteer at the Central Valley Food Bank, which she headed as Coordinator for six years. In 1981, she was named the Toppenish Chamber of Commerce’s Women of the Year for her volunteer efforts.
Special sources of joy throughout Carolyn’s adult life were her flower gardens and bridge club. Carolyn was especially fond of irises. She was a member of the Yakima Valley Iris Society and a frequent volunteer at flower shows. Her bridge club, comprised of friends she had known since high school, met monthly for lunch, bridge, and conversation for more than 65 years.
In 2005, Alvin’s declining health prompted them to move back to Yakima, where Alvin died in January 2006. Carolyn continued to live independently at Rexford Manor in northwest Yakima for the next 10 years, where she enjoyed the company of friends and relatives who still lived in the area, made new friends, and rejoined the United Christian Church of Yakima, which had moved from the old First Congregational Church building in Yakima to a new location in Terrace Heights, a few blocks from where she and Alvin had built their first home.
By 2016, Carolyn’s own declining physical health necessitated a move to Northern Virginia, where her daughter Amy, a retired social worker, could oversee her daily care. There she remained mentally alert and continued to stay in touch with family and friends via phone calls, letters, and email. According to the activities coordinator at the long-term care center where she resided, Carolyn received more mail than any other resident.
Carolyn is survived by four of her five children, two daughters-in-law and two sons-in-law, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of loving kindness, congeniality, faith, stoicism, and perseverance that will echo for years to come. We believe that, when she died, she was surrounded by angels, and the angels were rejoicing.
Her family plans to hold a memorial service for Carolyn in Yakima, after the current COVID-19 public health emergency ends. In the meantime, we encourage all who knew Carolyn to honor her memory by making a special contribution to one or more of the following organizations she supported: The Pantry Foodbank (Moxee, WA), http://www.evrchurch.org/index.html; The Deborah S. Pitman Memorial Scholarship, WSU Tri-Cities, https://tricities.wsu.edu/give/; The United Christian Church of Yakima, https://www.facebook.com/unitedchristianchurchyakima/; Heritage University (Toppenish, WA), https://www.heritage.edu/
See Carolyn's full obituary and contribute your thoughts and remembrances at: https://www.millerfuneralhome.net/obituaries/
