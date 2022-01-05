Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carolyn Sue (Peterson) Giovanini passed away peacefully on the morning of December 27, 2021. Carolyn was born September 14, 1943. She attended Yakima schools where she was a standout student, graduating from A.C. Davis High School in 1961.
After college she went to work for the State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, where she worked for over 40 years.
Carolyn was happiest when she was working on projects or planning travel adventures. She made several trips to Southeast Alaska, and visited many of the Lower 48 United States, Canada, Ireland, Great Britain, and Italy.
In the years following retirement and the passing of her husband, she enjoyed taking road trips throughout the region and daily walks in her neighborhood.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Dominica Ann (David) Green, Mary Catherine Giovanini (Kevin Lucas), and John David Giovanini, and granddaughters Nicole Elizabeth Green and Megan Alexis Green. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents Floyd and Leona Peterson and brother Douglas Peterson, and by her husband of 42 years, John Charles Giovanini.
The family would like to thank Memorial Hospice and the staff at Willow Springs for caring for Mom in her final days.
Plans for a celebration of life are pending. Gifts of remembrance can be made to St. Vincent Centers and public television station KCTS 9 and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in