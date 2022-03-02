1935-2022
Carolyn Schuoler Tyrrell passed away at Sunnyside Hospital, on February 24, 2022, after a brief illness. She was 86 years old. Carolyn Ruth Schuoler was born on July 26, 1935 in Yakima, Washington to Edward A. and Ruth M. Schuoler. She lived in Yakima and attended area schools her entire life, graduating from Yakima High School (now Davis) in 1953. Most recently, she was a resident of The Orchards Assisted Living Facility in Grandview, Washington.
Carolyn worked her entire life as an accomplished legal secretary, for firms in Yakima, San Francisco, Detroit, and Phoenix, including the prestigious Belli Law Firm in San Francisco, which handled high profile clients, including the Rolling Stones, Jack Ruby, and multiple Hollywood celebrities. During her time in Detroit, she worked with and served as a fundraiser for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. She was also a champion and supporter of women’s rights in the communities she resided in.
Carolyn was often described as quick-witted, with a fun-loving personality. As such, she enjoyed numerous close and treasured friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ruth Schuoler, daughter, Vikki Lynn Hill, first husband, Bobby Hill, second husband, Richard Tyrrell, and sister-in-law, Ann Schuoler.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Holden, of Key West, Florida, brother, Loren Schuoler, of Everett, WA, niece, Liz Pritchard (Dan) of Harbor Springs, Michigan, and nephew Jack Schuoler (Heather) of Everett, WA, grand-nephews Tim Pritchard (Alyssa) of Boston, MA and Alec Schuoler of Everett, WA, along with many cousins and second cousins.
Carolyn’s final resting place will be the Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima. A memorial service is planned for a future date. Donations in Carolyn’s memory can be sent to the Domestic Violence Center of the YWCA in Yakima online at ywcayakima.org or by mail to this address: 818 W. Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Loren Schuoler, 13607 56th Ave. SE, Everett, WA. 98208. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
