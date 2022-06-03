Carolyn Schelert

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carolyn O. Raymond-Schelert, of Yakima, passed away on May 18, 2022 at YVMH surrounded by her loving family. Carol would have been 82 on August 3rd.
She was born at home in Arkansas in 1940, to Zelma Osborne, assisted in the birthing process by a “midwife,” a common practice in that era. Zelma moved her five children from Arkansas to Arizona.
In 1957, Carol left Arizona, where her entire family had been working in the fields picking cotton and vegetables. Carolyn also lived in Idaho, where she met the love of her life, Floyd Raymond. They briefly lived in California around her older sister Shirley and Clarence Stroup.
The majority of Carol’s adult life was lived in Washington state.
Passing before Carol was Floyd Raymond, brother, Sonny Johnson, two sisters, Wanett Burns, and Lorene Colton. Remaining sisters are Shirley Stroup of Hanford, CA, Sheila Sanford, and Linda Webb of Yakima, WA, and Deborah Danielson of Arizona, her loving daughters, Cynthia Johnson, Brenda (Gary) Mears, Lorrie (Bill) Cuellar, all of Yakima. Carolyn was extremely close to her family. Gratefully, most of her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandkids lived close by. Mom will be forever loved and missed by everyone. Be free in heaven to watch over us, dance in the sky and be happy.
Give us strength when we stand and faith when we fall. We love you forever, Mom!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
