On Saturday, April 3, 2021, Carolyn Rose Nieman, loving mother of four children, passed away peacefully at the age of 76.
Carolyn was born in Tooele, Utah on April 5, 1944. She married Bryce Nieman on Dec. 20, 1963 and moved to Yakima, Washington. In 1976, they moved to Naches, Washington, where they operated a small cherry orchard for many years. She and her family were very involved in the LDS Naches Ward and provided their home for church services from 1976-1988. Her greatest joy was being with family and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Rosetta and George Green and daughter-in-law Michelle Nieman. She is survived by her husband Bryce, her children Brian (Danae), Brent (Vicki), Brean (Kyle), and Brad (Jaime), her sister Diane and brother William, 18 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Naches Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing starting at 11:00 am and burial will be 2 pm at West Hills Cemetery, Yakima, WA.
