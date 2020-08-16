Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Carolyn Louise Herron, 72 years of age, passed on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Yakima, Washington.
Carolyn was born on December 25, 1947 in Bowman, North Dakota to the late William Hawk and Elsie Kendall. She married Dennis Herron in 1985, they happily celebrated 35 years of marriage.
Carolyn worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved quilting, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Through quilting she developed many special friendships and enjoyed being a member of the Yakima Valley Quilters’ Guild.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, siblings, children, and grandchildren. Siblings include Donna Hawk, Jim Hawk, and Duane Hawk. Children include Scott (Jodie) Rosencrance, Paula (Bill) Wells, Michael (Melissa) Rosencrance, Misty Herron, Jessica Salisbury, Todd Herron, and Sherrie (Charles) Anderson. Grandchildren include Karmon Rosencrance, Matthew Rosencrance, Breanna (Austin) Faddish, Chase Wells, Bryce Rosencrance, Sydney Wells, Lacey Salisbury, Amber Herron, Joshua Salisbury, Rodney Salisbury, Jacob Anderson, and Elizabeth Anderson.
Carolyn is preceded in death by both parents and siblings Ron Hawk and Verlee Sterrett.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday August 18, from 4-8 pm, at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. We ask that everyone entering wear a mask, practice social distancing and maintain a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at one time. The graveside service will be held on 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 19, at West Hills Cemetery. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
